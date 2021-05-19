Buzz Bites: A white wine blend in the works at Barboursville Vineyards

The class is $15; wine and brew club members get in for free. Learn more at princemichel.com.

At O’MY FoodsJust in time for Food Allergy Awareness Month, O’MY! Foods has joined the Food Equality Initiative’s new 7% Coalition to help make people aware of the added hurdles that people with food allergies face when food insecurity is an issue.

O’MY! co-founder and CEO Allison Monette is a Charlottesville native and University of Virginia graduate. All 10 flavors of the Richmond-based company’s gelato are non-GMO, certified plant based, vegan and allergy friendly.

At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted food supply chains and led to layoffs and work reductions, few of the nation’s food pantries stock foods for more than 32 million Americans with food allergies.

The 7% Coalition of allergy-friendly manufacturers and health experts works to address the role that racial inequalities play in making sure families and children get access to the allergen-free and gluten-free foods they need for good health. According to peer-reviewed research, Black children are 7% more likely to have food allergies than white children, in addition to being diagnosed less frequently and being more likely to experience anaphylaxis.

To learn where to find O’MY! Gelato products, go to omygelato.com.

