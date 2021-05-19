Buzz Bites: A white wine blend in the works at Barboursville Vineyards

This week’s Buzz Bites begins with news about an upcoming wine blend from Barboursville Vineyards that will carry on the tradition of the award-winning Octagon red blend in the world of white wine.
Nascent will be introduced during the final weekend of September with a vintage date of 2018, according to Barboursville Vineyards. The result of years of research and observation, Nascent is 76% Viognier, 18% Vermentino and 6% Falanghina. The aromas include flowers, lemon peel, candied orange peel, ripe pear, anise and rose petals; its aftertaste evokes dried apricots.
Learn more at bbvwine.com.
Food Lion deliveryFood Lion has expanded its same-day grocery delivery service to 17 new zip codes in Charlottesville and surrounding communities. Just go to Food Lion’s ToGo app, or the website at shop.foodlion.com, to confirm availability and start the ordering process.
The newly added zip codes are 22727, 22801, 22802, 22827, 22853, 22901, 22902, 22911, 22939, 22963, 22968, 22980, 24401, 24441, 24477, 24482 and 24590.
Once you place an order, an Instacart shopper will select, pack and deliver your groceries during the time window you’ve chosen.
At Prince MichelPrince Michel Vineyard and Winery in Leon will present its Beer 101 Class with the Brewmaster at noon Sunday.
The class is $15; wine and brew club members get in for free. Learn more at princemichel.com.
At O’MY FoodsJust in time for Food Allergy Awareness Month, O’MY! Foods has joined the Food Equality Initiative’s new 7% Coalition to help make people aware of the added hurdles that people with food allergies face when food insecurity is an issue.
O’MY! co-founder and CEO Allison Monette is a Charlottesville native and University of Virginia graduate. All 10 flavors of the Richmond-based company’s gelato are non-GMO, certified plant based, vegan and allergy friendly.
At a time when COVID-19 pandemic has interrupted food supply chains and led to layoffs and work reductions, few of the nation’s food pantries stock foods for more than 32 million Americans with food allergies.
The 7% Coalition of allergy-friendly manufacturers and health experts works to address the role that racial inequalities play in making sure families and children get access to the allergen-free and gluten-free foods they need for good health. According to peer-reviewed research, Black children are 7% more likely to have food allergies than white children, in addition to being diagnosed less frequently and being more likely to experience anaphylaxis.
To learn where to find O’MY! Gelato products, go to omygelato.com.