Buzz Bites: A toast to Virginia Spirits Month, and a new home for baked-goods bags

This week’s Buzz Bites dives into four centuries of Virginia craft spirits.

To honor the first batch of corn whiskey distilled in the commonwealth in 1620, September is being observed as Virginia Spirits Month. The Virginia Distillers Association is presenting the fifth annual celebration, which has “It’s 5 o’clock for 30 Days” as its theme.

As a temporary measure during the COVID-19 pandemic, Virginia residents can order Virginia spirits online and have them shipped or delivered to their homes. Virginia has 73 active licensed distilleries, and licenses are pending for another 11.

Virginia Spirits Day will arrive on Sept. 10. That’s when Virginia ABC will offer a one-day-only sale offering 20% off 10 different Virginia spirits. Get all the details at abc.virginia.gov/products/promotions.

Recycling those bakery packages

Bimbo Bakeries USA has teamed up with TerraCycle to make sure the bags keeping its bread, buns, bagels and English muffins fresh are recyclable.

The nation’s largest baking company, which already has recycled more than 5 million pounds of waste, is offering customers another reason to help keep bags out of landfills; for each pound of packaging waste sent to TerraCycle, customers can accrue points that can be turned into donations to nonprofit organizations.

To recycle your bags, go to terracycle.com/en-US/brigades/bimbo-bakeries-usa and sign up for the program. Collect your bags and follow the instructions for mailing them in using the free prepaid shipping label. The packaging will be cleaned, melted down and used to create hard plastic to make new products.