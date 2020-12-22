André 3000's apple pie treat draws attention to food insecurity

Does the world need another apple pie recipe? Probably not. But when it comes from André 3000, half of perhaps the best rap duo of all time, Outkast, the world takes notice.

The Atlanta rapper, whose real name is André Lauren Benjamin, shared his family recipe on Instagram this week, in an effort to raise money and awareness for the local Meals on Wheels chapter. “The holidays are different this year because we can’t hang with our friends & families like we would normally. But for many of our elders, they may be lonely or food insecure now and much of the year,” he wrote.

According to its website, Meals on Wheels Atlanta served 519,000 meals in 2019, providing not only nutrition and sustenance but also human interaction and companionship. Pre-pandemic, the organization made deliveries three to four times a week; now that is down to once a week for safety reasons. While the food part of the group’s mission has continued to be fulfilled, the human part has suffered.

“The seniors rely on those volunteers for companionship and a point of human contact for the day,” said Hillary Baker, the chapter’s chief marketing officer. “Many of them haven’t talked to anybody else [in person] in months.”