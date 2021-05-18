A quick guide to couscous in all its versatility

As to whether couscous is pasta, it depends on your definition of the latter. If “pasta” simply means ground grains mixed with water and then cooked, couscous is pasta. If you’re thinking, “But pasta needs to be kneaded,” allow me to present gnocchi as a counterargument. Or, if instead you point out that pasta is boiled whereas couscous is steamed, is there really that much of a difference between the methods, since both involve cooking with heated water? As food travel blog Food Fun Travel put it, “Though every ounce of my being tells me it’s not pasta, it sort of fits in the definitions.”

So while, in a sense, couscous is both a grain and pasta and neither at the same time, I think it is best to put it in a field of its own.

Different types of couscousn Couscous. Anything simply labeled “couscous” — or sometimes “Moroccan couscous” — refers to the (typically semolina) grain product we’ve been discussing thus far. What we find in most grocery stores in the United States is typically instant, precooked or quick-cooking, meaning that it has been steamed and dried, and it only needs to be reconstituted with boiling water before consumption. Otherwise, it is typically steamed — often repeatedly — until light and fluffy. You also may see whole-wheat couscous on store shelves, which has a nuttier flavor.