Would you risk messing up a $995 Prada volleyball?

Luxury brands have slapped their logos on everyday objects for some time. Luxury is a form of permission to reimagine design and merge a quotidian item with that brand’s specific world and vision. Their vertiginous prices command our attention, if only to shake our heads.In 2009, Louis Vuitton created an $8,250 skateboard in collaboration with designer Stephen Sprouse. Four years ago, Prada produced a $185 paper clip, which burned up the Internet, buzz being key to keeping a brand vital and something admittedly we may be fuelinghere.

Limited edition is crucial to a luxury product’s success, the old supply-and-demand bathed in novelty and evanescence. On the other side of the initial purchase, a robust resale market awaits. A Chanel football, which originally sold for $175, is listed on 1stdibs for $5,490. Which makes the Prada volleyball a potential bargain or smart investment. Or, perhaps, it’s nothing of the kind.

The Prada ball is a curio to people more fluent in sport than Italian fashion. “We consider volleyball as one word, and they have it as two on the website,” says USA Volleyball spokeswoman B.J. Hoeptner Evans. “Is it supposed to be a ball that you volley?” When volleyballs are in heavy use, they “last quite a while. We get new ones every year or two,” she says. It’s hard to imagine wanting to scuff a $995 interpretation or trying to score a replacement for summer 2023.