HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk on childproofing with style

A: I feel your pain. Our son, Jack, wants to be involved in everything. I recommend giving them a project to do at the same time. Drop a cloth wherever you’re working. Get some cardboard boxes, a.k.a. “cabinets,” and put them in charge of painting those. Jack loves a good tool. He hung out in my attic with me for about an hour, messing with a piece of wood and a hammer, while I was installing some subfloor. I tapped a dozen or so nails into the piece of wood, which I nailed to the floor to keep it from bouncing around, and I asked him to hammer them in for me. He loved it, and I finished what I needed to do. Keep in mind that you don’t want to give them a huge hammer or anything. Use something fairly lightweight, so if they bop a finger, they won’t lose it.