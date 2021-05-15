HGTV's Mina Starsiak Hawk on childproofing with style

Mina Starsiak Hawk is an Indianapolis-based business owner and the star of HGTV’s nationally acclaimed hit renovation show “Good Bones,” now filming its seventh season.
She and her mom are co-founders of Two Chicks and a Hammer, a home rehabbing company created to revitalize their community. She recently opened a brick-and-mortar home furnishings company, Two Chicks District Co., where a portion of sales help local residents with home upkeep. And she just published her first children’s book, “Built Together.”
Q: What are the most important places to childproof in a house? I can’t afford to spend a lot right now, but I’m hoping to add items incrementally as I can afford to buy more.
A: I would start with your electrical outlets. I just bought a pack of 100 simple outlet covers for about $10. Basic baby gates would be my next suggestion. You don’t need anything fancy — just functional. They’re around $20, and they’ll do the job until your kids are mid-toddler age. You can avoid cabinet locks if you’re fine with your kids getting into those items; move your chemicals and breakables up top, and leave pans, pots and Tupperware in lower, accessible cabinets.
Q: My husband and I never seem to start any home projects because our kids, ages 3 and 5, always want to “help” and make everything much harder. I want to repaint our kitchen cabinets, but I don’t know how to make them feel involved without them actually being involved. Any suggestions?
A: I feel your pain. Our son, Jack, wants to be involved in everything. I recommend giving them a project to do at the same time. Drop a cloth wherever you’re working. Get some cardboard boxes, a.k.a. “cabinets,” and put them in charge of painting those. Jack loves a good tool. He hung out in my attic with me for about an hour, messing with a piece of wood and a hammer, while I was installing some subfloor. I tapped a dozen or so nails into the piece of wood, which I nailed to the floor to keep it from bouncing around, and I asked him to hammer them in for me. He loved it, and I finished what I needed to do. Keep in mind that you don’t want to give them a huge hammer or anything. Use something fairly lightweight, so if they bop a finger, they won’t lose it.
Q: I have a baby and live in a house with multiple staircases. How do I keep my child safe without sacrificing style?
A: There are many options, none of which are terribly stylish, but some are definitely more aesthetically pleasing than others. My gates are made of white metal, and I went more for function over form. But if you want something less ugly, they make gates that essentially work like this: Imagine a roll of wrapping paper standing up that attaches to a wall, and you can pull it across an opening and hook it to the other wall; however, instead of wrapping paper, there are multiple colored fabric options, and the fabric retracts back into the roll, so you don’t have a large gate anywhere.
Q: We have an open-concept house. Is there a way to keep our toddler contained and safe while keeping the house looking nice?
A: Our house is also an open concept. Until Jack was maybe 2 1/2, he was content in his playpen with all his toys. Now he wants to run free, and it’s definitely a battle to keep the house from looking as if it exploded. We have a rule that a new toy can’t come out until the old one is put away, which works about half the time, and we have a really pretty sideboard in the dining area that has a toy chest, where toys can be easily shoved.
Q: What do you use in the kitchen when your kids want to help cook?
A: I have a learning tower. It’s helpful, because it has a really sturdy base and what I would call guardrails around the top. Jack can push it around, then climb into it on his own and be the height of the counter. It has an adjustable standing height to accommodate kids of different ages. I also have kid-safe knives. Jack loves to cut and mix. The knives are some kind of magic; they’re sharp enough to cut food but not his hands.