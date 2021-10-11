Dr. Petri dishes on COVID, answering reader questions

Thanks for this interesting question. Actually most of the breakthrough infections had symptoms of COVID-19 in one study of over 4,000 vaccinated healthcare providers. Fortunately very few were so severe as to require hospitalization, so the vaccine did fail, but the failure was not so bad as to put lives at risk. This is the reason for booster shots being recommended for the Pfizer vaccine recipients (and soon I imagine for Moderna and J&J). Current guidelines for boosters are everyone age 65 and older, and anyone 18 and older who has an underlying medical condition or is in a higher risk occupation (healthcare, retail, agriculture).

5. I am 71 years old and have chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL). I had no antibody response to any of the 3 Moderna vaccinations I received. For CLL patients and other immunocompromised people who do not have a vaccine response as measured by detectable antibodies, is there hope of other treatments that might provide some level of protection for us now or coming in the future? In one article I read, someone said, “It is NOW time to give monoclonal antibodies to ALL blood cancer patients who don’t respond to vaccines. . . especially if the long acting forms are used.” What do you think?