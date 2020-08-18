CVL Local CD Reviews for Aug. 19

BTS, “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey” (UMe)
There is no such thing as a world pandemic that can stop the BTS train.
The pop (no K needed) superstars managed to record a full-length Japanese album, “Map of the Soul: 7 — The Journey,” in the few months the world was on lockdown. Only two songs on the 13-track album, their eighth overall, are new: “Stay Gold” is an uplifting piano tune with a catchy hook, and “Your Eyes Tell” is an up-tempo ballad. The rest are cobbled and translated from BTS’ latest Korean records.
“The Journey” is a trip for sure with its pure, unadulterated pop that goes from lo-fi guitar with entrancing trap beats like “Black Swan” to a bewitching Latin rhythm on “Airplane Pt. 2,” to a cheerleading routine that is steeled with an EDM line on “IDOL.” You just can’t shake off the hypnotic hoarse trumpet of “Make It Right” or run away from the utter earworm that is “Boy with Luv,” the original version of the song hitting the Top 10 of the Billboard Hot 100 chart last year.
The music is infectious. There’s nothing left of the dance floor when “The Journey” is done with you. Stay gold, stan BTS.
CRISTINA JALERU
Associated Press
Christian Sands, “Be Water” (Mack Avenue)
The metaphor suggested by the title of Christian Sands’ new album is apt.
The jazz pianist says he was trying to be freer and more flexible on “Be Water,” and it shows. The set’s 10 cuts explore a wide range of moods and instrumental combinations, with Sands’ trio at the core.
Much of the material is built on the same pattern of tension and release found in a body of water. That begins with the opening “Intro,” which settles on the tonic chord after nearly four minutes of shimmering undulation.
The reflective “Still,” featuring Marvin Sewell on acoustic guitar, rides a mere ripple of rhythm. On “Be Water II,” a string quartet plays against the lapping beat established by Sands’ piano. Marcus Strickland’s woodwind work makes “Drive” swing as it crests with a cascading electric guitar solo by Sewell.
Sands rarely cuts loose at the piano — his objective isn’t to be splashy — but he takes an active role as the producer, overdubbing extra keyboards and including sound effects and brief recitations by martial artist Bruce Lee. “Water can flow, or it can crash,” Lee says. Forgive the flood of puns, but “Be Water” flows freely.
STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards, “Bitter Better” (Compass Records)
Processed and organic ingredients tend not to mix well in sandwiches or songs, but there’s a thoroughly likable lilt to the digital-analog mix that is “Bitter Better.” These 11 indie folk mashups from Laura Cortese & the Dance Cards are a seamless blend of synthesizers and string music.
The California-born, Belgium-based Cortese’s warm, enveloping alto rides curlicue melodies atop intricate arrangements of fiddles, double bass, cello and banjo, which are improbably complemented by robopercussion, along with synthesizer gurgles and squiggles. Billowing wordless background vocals underscore that this is not machine music, even if the studio is the primary instrument.
Making it all work is a team effort, starting with the crack string ensemble the Dance Cards. Producer Sam Kassirer also performs, and while Cortese receives a writing credit on every song, she often has composing collaborators.
That includes six on “Treat You Better,” a once-upon-a-love song in search of a dance floor. “Younger Man” is a military chaplain’s tale punctuated by a lovely fiddle solo, while the bluesy “Typhoon” assesses the aftermath of a stormy relationship.
“Where the Fox Hides” combines tutti strings, a pulsing synthesizer and a fetching melody. It’s a timely tune about love in isolation and, like the rest of “Bitter Better,” the sort of music that draws a crowd.
STEVEN WINE
Associated Press
