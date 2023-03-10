Living Free Together will present "FOCUS on Communication," a series of classes to help adults and children in military families listen well and communicate more fully.

The series will begin at 5:30 p.m. on Monday at 550 Buck Mountain Road in Earlysville.

Dinner will be served at 5:30 p.m., and classes for all ages will begin outdoors and indoors at 6 p.m. Classes conclude at 7:30 p.m.

The four-part series continues March 20, March 27 and April 10.

Living Free Together provides life skills and support to help military members and their spouses and children find healing, bonding and community in the Charlottesville area after the stresses of deployments and multiple moves.

Learn more about the organization at livingfree2gether.org.

Classes, activities and dinner are free for all members of military families. Registration is required at livingfree2gether@gmail.com or by phone with Tonya King at (804) 218-5505.