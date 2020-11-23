Climate change complicates Thanksgiving cranberry supply

Both Mary McCaffrey and Ward said other growers are skeptical about climate change, but the trend lines are clear: The Northeast is warming faster than most of the country, with Massachusetts as the fifth-fastest-warming state in that region. This summer, there were 14 days above 90 degrees, compared with the usual nine or so, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

This year, nearly all of Massachusetts, along with much of New England, faces drought conditions. East Taunton, where the McCaffrey farm is located, is under “extreme drought” conditions.

Although most growers recycle the water they use, cranberry production requires a lot of water—the plants need water to grow and then bogs are flooded for the harvest.

Drier, hotter weather means more irrigation, which requires more energy—usually from electricity, propane, oil or gas.

Irrigation does not replace rainfall, which is more uniform and penetrates the soil more evenly, said Ghantous, the Amherst scientist. Even when there is no drought, climate change is causing erratic rainfall—a stretch of heavy downpours and then perhaps nothing for weeks.