» The Paramount Theater of Charlottesville Inc. has announced its 2020-21 Board of Directors. The newly elected board members include Sterling Frank and Adrienne Woodard. David Gies will continue to serve the board as the immediate past chair, while Carolyn Rainey has been elected to serve in the leadership role as the chair of the board for the 2020-21 fiscal year. In addition, Cary Turner will serve as the treasurer on the executive committee.
» United Way of Greater Charottesville Board of Directors has appointed Juandiego Wade as its new chair. The former chair of the Charlottesville School Board currently serves as the Career Center coordinator with Albemarle County Department of Social Services and has 10 other local board connections, including City Schoolyard Garden, 100 Black Men of Central Virginia, JAUNT, and CNE. Wade is succeeding Mike Chinn, who held the position for the previous three years.
» Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Inc. announce that Angela Doolan and Courtney Thompson are joining its advisory council. Doolan and her husband, Peter, established Afton Stables, a premier equine training facility in western Albemarle County, and she brings a wealth of experience working in healthcare administration. Thompson is the CEO and president of the Greater Augusta Regional Chamber of Commerce and has an extensive background in banking and community development.
» Food Lion has donated a total of $64,000 to the Blue Ridge Area Food Bank through its Food Lion Feeds COVID-19 Hunger Relief Fund. Thirty-three partner food pantries operating in the Blue Ridge region near Food Lion stores received cash gifts totaling $50,000. In addition, the Food Bank received $14,000 to support food acquisition and distribution during its COVID-19 response. Since 2016, Food Lion has donated 8.5 million pounds of food to the Food Bank, providing more than 7.1 million meals throughout the Blue Ridge region.
Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital received the second-place Best Practices Award from the Commonwealth Council on Aging. The $3,000 award honors the Jimmy’s PetPals program, a companion pet initiative developed to help patients with dementia have a better hospital experience. PetPals are life-like robotic dogs and cats that pant, bark, turn their heads, wag their tails, purr, meow and roll over. A hospital employee provided a robotic companion pet to her father, Jimmy, the program’s namesake, when he was struggling while hospitalized. The program has served 25 patients since it began in 2018. The Commonwealth Council on Aging advises the governor on issues affecting the 1.8 million Virginians ages 60 and older and acknowledges organizations whose innovative programs can be replicated across the state.
