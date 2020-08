» A recent food drive at Lake Monticello topped its collection record by collecting more than 8,000 pounds of food that was donated to MACAA’s Fluvanna Food Bank. Organized by the Fluvanna Rotary Club, and staffed by more than 70 volunteers, the food drive filled 12 large vehicles that were then unpacked to restock the food bank’s depleted shelves.

From staff reports

