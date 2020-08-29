Neighbors for Aug. 30

» Louisa County Board of Supervisors appointed Robert C. Dubé as chief of the county’s Department of Fire and Emergency Medical Services. Dubé brings more than 40 years of public service experience to the position, primarily in fire and emergency management. He most recently served as fire chief for the city of Alexandria and as deputy director for the Virginia Department of Fire Programs. Dubé also served as Louisa’s chief of fire and EMS from 2008 through 2011, and as county administrator from 2011 through 2014.

» Mindy Goodall has been selected as the August 2020 “Friends of Freedom” award recipient by Charlottesville-based philanthropy The Freedom Fund. Goodall recently left her position as the executive director of the Charlottesville Police Foundation, where she developed programs including housing grants, advanced training programs, providing essential safety supplies and supporting the K9 program.

» Nelson County Community Fund Inc. has awarded $36,100 in grants to local nonprofits. The Heritage Center Food Pantry in Roseland received an NCCF grant to support its monthly distribution of food items to county residents; Nelson County Community Development Foundation received a grant for emergency home repairs for elderly and disabled residents; and Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline was awarded a grant to get creative without meeting in person. For instance, the Girl Scouts have created “badge boxes” to send out with materials for scouts to work toward earning badges, while building self-reliance skills. Additional NCCF grants were made to groups that support critical needs of Nelson County residents, including CASA of Central Virginia to support recruitment of volunteers as Court Appointed Special Advocates for abused and neglected children in Nelson County; Unity in Community for ongoing support of residents needing help paying for rent, utility bills, medical fees and household and personal items; and American Red Cross of Central Virginia to cover the cost of two blood drives in Nelson County.

From staff reports

