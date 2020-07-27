» The Nature Conservancy in Virginia virtually presents “How Climate Change is Affecting Fisheries” at noon Wednesday with Kate Wilke and Chris Bruce. Register at tnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtceytpzsjEtIIRv70MXmB1JL_REBXU1f6

» Community Climate Collaborative presents the virtual lecture “Uncovering Energy Inequity: An Analysis of How Energy Burden is Distributed in Charlottesville” at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Details and link at www.facebook.com/events/2622448764643463.

» Virginia Humanities will be participating in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by Kwame Alexander speaking about his picture book “The Undefeated” at 10 a.m. Tuesday and author Hannah Barnaby reading selections from her two new books for young readers, “There’s Something About Sam” and “Monster & Boy” at noon on Thursday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

» Tom Tom Foundation is hosting a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by Covid-19. The third installment, “Systems-Level Change in Our Community: The Renewal of Friendship Court,” is set to be led by Charlene Green, deputy director of Piedmont Housing Alliance, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.

