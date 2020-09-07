Lectures for Sept. 8

• Charlottesville Business Innovation Council For the Founders Lecture Series presents “Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game" at 2 p.m. Friday. Register at cvilleinnovation.org/events. (434) 242-5886.

• The Center Fall Speaker Series, "Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity," is presented online at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Jordy Yager will present "The Ground We Stand On" at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Lisa Draine will present "The Summer of Hate: One Woman's Story Navigating the Aftermath" at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 16. For information and registration, contact Judy Gardner. Free and open to the community. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.

