Lectures for Sept. 15
» The Center Fall Speaker Series, “Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity” is presented online at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays. Lisa Draine, freelance producer and local activist, will present “The Summer of Hate: One Woman’s Story Navigating the Aftermath” at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Beverly Adams, recently retired assistant dean of the University of Virginia’s College of Arts and Sciences and associate professor emeritus in the Department of Psychology, will present “Microaggressions: Why Do They Matter?” at 5:30 p.m. Sept. 23. For information and registration, contact Judy Gardner. Free and open to the community. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

