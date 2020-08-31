 Skip to main content
Lectures for Sept. 1
» DisruptHR/Charlottesville 3.0 hosts 14 Charlottesville-area leaders presenting a talk challenging conceptions of work and talent from 6 to 8 p.m. Sept. 8 at Jefferson Theater at 110 E. Main St. Proceeds benefit Computers4kids. Details and tickets at eventbrite.com/e/disrupthrcharlottesville-30-benefiting-computers4kids-tickets-89087249361.

» Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by author Micheline Aharonian Marcom discussing her novel “The New American” at noon Thursday and Thomas P. Kapsidelis discusses his novel “After Virginia Tech: Guns, Safety and Healing in the Era of Mass Shootings” at noon Sept. 8. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

