• The Nature Conservancy in Virginia virtually presents "How Climate Change is Affecting Fisheries" at noon Wednesday with Kate Wilke and Chris Bruce. Register at tnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtceytpzsjEtIIRv70MXmB1JL_REBXU1f6
• Community Climate Collaborative presents the virtual lecture "Uncovering Energy Inequity: An Analysis of How Energy Burden is Distributed in Charlottesville" at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Details and link at www.facebook.com/events/2622448764643463.
• Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by Kwame Alexander speaking about his picture book “The Undefeated” at 10 a.m. Tuesday and author Hannah Barnaby reading from her two new books for young readers, "There’s Something About Sam" and "Monster & Boy" at noon Thursday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.
• Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by Covid-19. The third installment, "Systems-Level Change in Our Community: The Renewal of Friendship Court," is led by Charlene Green, deputy director of Piedmont Housing Alliance, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.