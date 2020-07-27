The Nature Conservancy in Virginia virtually presents "How Climate Change is Affecting Fisheries" at noon Wednesday with Kate Wilke and Chris Bruce. Register at tnc.zoom.us/meeting/register/tJUtceytpzsjEtIIRv70MXmB1JL_REBXU1f6

• Community Climate Collaborative presents the virtual lecture "Uncovering Energy Inequity: An Analysis of How Energy Burden is Distributed in Charlottesville" at noon and again at 5:30 p.m. Thursday. Details and link at www.facebook.com/events/2622448764643463.

• Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by Kwame Alexander speaking about his picture book “The Undefeated” at 10 a.m. Tuesday and author Hannah Barnaby reading from her two new books for young readers, "There’s Something About Sam" and "Monster & Boy" at noon Thursday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

 Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by Covid-19. The third installment, "Systems-Level Change in Our Community: The Renewal of Friendship Court," is led by Charlene Green, deputy director of Piedmont Housing Alliance, from 4 to 5:30  p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.

