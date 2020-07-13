» Albemarle County continues its virtual guided community conversations about Court Square at 6 p.m. Monday with a conversation about the meaning and importance of Court Square as a public space with Elgin Cleckley, assistant professor of architecture, education and health at the University of Virginia; Justin Reid, director of community initiatives for Virginia Humanities; Kirt Von Daacke, assistant dean and associate professor of history at UVa; and Betsy Baten, museum educator and interpreter at Monticello. This event will be moderated by Andrea Douglas, executive director of Jefferson School African American Heritage Center. Participate live and stream: https://publicinput.com/O3666. Meeting code: 9188. Participate by email: S446@PublicInput.com. Participate by phone: (855) 925-2801.
» Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book at noon Thursday with a Zoom presentation by Adriana Herrera, author of the Dreamers series and “Finding Joy: A Gay Romance,” and Alexis Daria, author of the forthcoming “You Had Me at Hola.” They will discuss their work and their publication journeys. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.
» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The first installment is led from 4 to 5 p.m. Wednesday by Louis Nelson, vice provost for academic outreach and professor of architectural history at University of Virginia, who will use local monuments to help trace the history of racism from the construction of UVa in the early 19th century to the oppressive racial practices of the early 20th century to the various practices of racial inequities that shape our social practices today. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.
» Virginia League of Conservation Voters hosts the virtual Climate Action and Environmental Justice panel discussion at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday with Delegate Jennifer Carroll Foy, Gustavo Angeles of the Sierra Club, Kendyl Crawford with Virginia Interfaith Power and Light, and La’Veesha Rollins. Register at mobilize.us/lcvva/event/284847.
» The Center hosts Julian Waters presenting the virtual lecture “Dedollarization — The U.S. Dollar and Global Economic Leadership” from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Register at thecentercville.org/calendar/event/10336. (434) 974-7756.
