Lectures for Aug. 18
Lectures for Aug. 18

» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The sixth installment, “United Way Partnerships for Community Equity Work: The ‘Driving Lives Forward’ Program,” is led by Liza Borches, president and chief executive officer of Carter Meyers Automotive, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.

» Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by author De’Shawn Charles Winslow discussing his novel “In West Mills” with Allison Wright, executive editor of Virginia Quarterly Review at noon Tuesday. Lyall Harris and Patricia Silva will discuss the 2020 pandemic project Before We Forget at noon Thursday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

» Nelson Community Wellness Alliance hosts the virtual Stamp Out Stigma event to reduce the stigma of mental health with a series of presentations for students, parents and the general community by Gen Z activist Brandon Farbstein. The Power of One is presented at 4 pm. Thursday. Register at http://www.nelsonalliance.org.

