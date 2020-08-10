Lectures for Aug. 11

» Chesapeake Bay Foundation holds the webinar “Clean Water is a Right: Equity and Environmental Justice Around the Bay,” with featured speakers including Fourth District Rep. Donald McEachin, Virginia Majority Leader Delegate Charniele Herring, Nansemond Tribal Councilwoman Nikki Bass and others, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Tuesday. Join the conversation at https://secure.cbf.org/site/Calendar?id=103103&view=Detail.

Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore the inequities revealed by COVID-19. The fifth installment, “Setting the Table: Hosting a Community Table Event for Conversations Around Equity,” is led by Community Table Hosts from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at events.bizzabo.com/building-strong-communities.

Virginia Humanities participates in the Virginia Festival of the Book with a Zoom meeting presentation by co-author Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb and illustrator Ashleigh Webb discussing “We’re Going to Be OK”, their picture book about staying healthy during COVID-19, as well as maintaining mental health, at noon Tuesday. Keeanga-Yamahtta Taylor discusses her book “Race for Profit: How Banks and the Real Estate Industry Undermined Black Homeownership” in conversation with Andrew Kahrl at noon Thursday. Register at virginiahumanities.org/events. (434) 924-3296.

Virginia United Land Trusts hosts Ralph Sampson of the Family Legacy of Agriculture, Forestry, and Land Stewardship presenting the keynote address during the Land Conservation & Greenways Conference, which will be held virtually from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday. Register at https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_HxA0rczUT3-dKeoWoDECag. (540) 529-1595.

