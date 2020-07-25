» Mary Baldwin University honored local students during its virtual Commencement ceremony. Dana Suzanne Cromer of Gordonsville was inducted into The Phi Beta Kappa Society in recognition of a commitment to the pursuit of excellence in the liberal arts and sciences. Sandra Kay Miller of Charlottesville received the MBU Online Outstanding Graduate Award, which recognizes a student who has excelled academically and has been one of the best representations of the MBU Online program. Gwendolyn Wrae Barber of Ruckersville received the MBU Online Legacy Award, presented for the first time this year, which honors the legacy of the Adult Degree Program at MBU and is given to a graduating senior who has overcome obstacles and persevered in earning her or his degree from Mary Baldwin University.
» Wofford College in Spartanburg, South Carolina, awarded merit scholarships to Frances Noll of Charlottesville and Adeline Patterson of Crozet.
» UVa Community Credit Union awarded $1,500 scholarships to local high school seniors through its annual scholarship program. Makenna Ritenour graduated from Orange County High School and will study biochemistry at Roanoke College. Kaitlyn Campbell graduated from Nelson County High School and will study engineering at Sweet Briar College. Kariman Eitta graduated from Monticello High School and will study public health at the University of Virginia. Carrington Harris of William Monroe High School will study nursing at Piedmont Virginia Community College. Darren Gray graduated from Madison County High School and will study public health at Liberty University. Andrea Espinosa-Dominguez graduated from Charlottesville High School and will study business at PVCC. Alloire Thomas graduated from Albemarle High School and will study business at Howard University. William Jones III graduated from Fluvanna County High School and will study business at PVCC. Dorian Baskfield graduated from Louisa County High School and will study at Virginia Polytechnic Institute. Elizabeth Jahoda-Wassung graduated from Western Albemarle High School and will study at PVCC. Gabriela Arvizu graduated from Murray High School and will study art at Cleveland Institute of Art.
» The Virginia Board of Education released a list of the 2020 Exemplar Performance Awards recipients. Greene County Public Schools received an Innovative Practice Award in recognition of implementing “division-wide innovative practices to retain high-quality teachers.” Division-wide efforts that contributed to this recognition include an overall redesigned professional learning model, an addition of a Teacher Support and Mentorship Coordinator position, and an overall shift in our culture of teaching and learning through project-based learning and performance assessments. Buckingham Elementary School, Carvsbrook Elementary, Charlottesville High School, Fluvanna County High, Johnson Elementary, Lightfoot Elementary, Locust Grove Elementary, Louisa County High, Moss-Nuckols Elementary, Rockfish River Elementary, Venable Elementary, William H. Wetsel Middle School and William Monroe High were each awarded a 2020 Highest Achievement Award for demonstrated high levels of success across all of school quality indicators, including success in narrowing achievement gaps.
» Ethan Anderson of Dyke was part of a James Madison University team that placed first in the project development category of the 2020 Collegiate Wind Competition, topping 11 other universities from around the country. This year’s competitors were challenged to design a turbine to withstand continuous winds of 22 to 25 meters per second and to research and develop a plan for a hypothetical 100-megawatt wind plant in eastern Colorado. JMU’s wind plant design was judged the best and the JMU turbine design placed fifth. Anderson is scheduled to graduate in August with a bachelor’s degree in engineering.
» Cortland Gray Conner of Charlottesville is a newly appointed second lieutenant in Clemson University’s Army and Air Force ROTC program. Conner is majoring in mechanical engineering.
» Alexander Burkhart of Laurel Springs School has been awarded an Amazon Future Engineer Scholarship, including a $40,000 scholarship to study computer science at a university of his choosing and a paid internship at Amazon after his freshmen year of college. Burkhart, who will study at the Georgia Institute of Technology, was selected for his academic performance and extracurricular activities, including leading his high school team, Cavalier Robotics, to the World Championships as captain.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.