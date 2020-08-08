You are the owner of this article.
Extra Credit for Aug. 9
• Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association recently awarded scholarships to several local graduating seniors. Tykia Cottoms of Free Union will attend the University of Lynchburg; Daejah Herndon-Williams of Stanardsville will attend Old Dominion University; Iceysis Lewis of Madison will attend Hampden-Sydney; and Kyra Washington of Orange will attend Virginia Commonwealth University.

• Comcast NBCUniversal has awarded its Virginia Leaders and Achievers Scholarships to Maureen Loftus of Western Albemarle High School and Samira Samadi of Charlottesville High School in recognition of outstanding community service, academic performance and leadership skills.

