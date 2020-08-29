Extra Credit for Aug. 30

» U.S. Department of State and the Fulbright Foreign Scholarship Board announce that Oliver Dubon of Palmyra has received a Fulbright U.S. Student Program award to Estonia in music composition for the 2020-2021 academic year. Dubon will study music composition at The Estonian Academy of Music and Theater as part of a project to write several pieces of music that will be performed at the conservatory while studying under acclaimed composer Toivo Tulev.

» Taylor Sherry of Louisa County High School has been selected to serve on Youth of Virginia Speak Out About Traffic Safety’s Youth Advisory Council for the 2020-2021 school year. Participating students were selected based on information submitted on a three-part application process that included personal information, essay questions, and a letter of recommendation. YAC students are responsible for developing and delivering programs and messages that will engage their peers and influence them to be safer drivers and passengers.

From staff reports

