Classes for Sept. 5
Classes for Sept. 5

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes, as well as virtual classes. Money & You with Jordan Vik discusses asset allocation on site from 10 to 11:30 a.m. Tuesday. A year-long series of Spanish language classes will be offered online each Tuesday with Beginning Spanish at 1 p.m., Intermediate Spanish at 2:10 p.m. and Advanced Spanish at 3:20 p.m. Meditation — Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. A Current Events Talk: “The 2020 Presidential Election: How Can the Candidates Improve Their Chances in November?” is on site from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. The fall speaker series “Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity” is held online from 5:30 to 7 p.m. each Wednesday for six weeks. Jefferson School African American Heritage Center’s Digital Humanities Fellow Jordy Yager will discuss “The Ground We Stand On,” sharing details of the Mapping C’ville project, on Wednesday. To Have or Not to Have a Total Knee or Total Hip Replacement — and How to Achieve Your Best Outcome is offered on site and online from 1 to 2 p.m. Thursday. A discussion on bird migration is held online with Scott Karr from Wild Birds Unlimited from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Register in advance for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

