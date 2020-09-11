Classes for Sept. 12

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes, as well as virtual classes. A year-long series of Spanish language classes will be offered online each Tuesday with Beginning Spanish at 1 p.m., Intermediate Spanish at 2:10 p.m. and Advanced Spanish at 3:20 p.m. Elder Law with Doris Gelbman includes a discussion on “Having ‘The’ Conversation: You and Your Adult Children” on site and online from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday. Computer Maintenance, focusing on basic knowledge, skills and tools, is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Dr. Kristin Koch hosts an on-site presentation on The Center's new Hearing Loop System and how to use it from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. “Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity” presents freelance producer and local activist Lisa Draine, mother of the university student who was seriously injured on Charlottesville's Downtown Mall the day Heather Heyer was killed, discussing “The Summer of Hate: One Woman’s Story Navigating the Aftermath” online from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Wednesday. “Evolution and Revolution in Women's Fashion: 1850-1970” is an online discussion of the evolution of women’s fashion since 1850 and how it was influenced by world events such as women’s suffrage, international trade, industrialization, and wartime rationing, as well as by visionary designers including Coco Chanel, Paul Poiret, and Yves St. Laurent, from 2 to 3:15 p.m. Thursday. "Downsizing After 60: Addressing the Many Questions" is offered on site from 11 a.m. to noon Friday. Register in advance for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
» The Community Climate Collaborative hosts a virtual Better Business Challenge Lunch 'n Learn session, “Strike a Balance: Reopening with Safety and Efficiency in Mind,” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday with Tom McLaughlin, a WELL-building certified professional engineer; John Semmelhack, a certified building analyst and owner of Think Little LLC; and Teri Kent, C3’s director of programs and communication. They will discuss basic HVAC filtration and ventilation concepts for a safe and efficient reopening; safety measures that might increase energy use; and operational and behavior changes to offset that increase. Register at cvillebizchallenge.org/events.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts the virtual presentation of “At the Common Table: Food, People, Place” with Jamie Ross, filmmaker and director of Red Dirt Productions, discussing and presenting screen excerpts from her film "At the Common Table" from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Register at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.
