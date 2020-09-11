Classes for Sept. 12

» The Community Climate Collaborative hosts a virtual Better Business Challenge Lunch 'n Learn session, “Strike a Balance: Reopening with Safety and Efficiency in Mind,” from noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday with Tom McLaughlin, a WELL-building certified professional engineer; John Semmelhack, a certified building analyst and owner of Think Little LLC; and Teri Kent, C3’s director of programs and communication. They will discuss basic HVAC filtration and ventilation concepts for a safe and efficient reopening; safety measures that might increase energy use; and operational and behavior changes to offset that increase. Register at cvillebizchallenge.org/events.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library hosts the virtual presentation of “At the Common Table: Food, People, Place” with Jamie Ross, filmmaker and director of Red Dirt Productions, discussing and presenting screen excerpts from her film "At the Common Table" from 7 to 8 p.m. Monday. Register at jmrl.org or call (434) 973-7893, Ext. 3.

