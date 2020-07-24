• The Center has begun to offer in-person on-site classes, as well as virtual classes. Square Dancing classes are offered on site by Jim Hassmer from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday. Stretch for a Safer, More Flexible Life Demonstration is at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday. Medicinal Herbs and You is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required for on-site events. 540 Belvedere Blvd. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
• Farm Credit System announced the availability of a free online farm stress training program for farmers, ranchers and rural residents. To register for the course and learn more about Farm Credit’s commitment to farmers’ and ranchers’ well-being, visit farmcredit.com/rural-resilience.
