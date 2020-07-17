• The Center has begun to offer in-person, on-site classes as well as virtual classes. Meditation: Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. A Current Events Talk on Trump and the Military is from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday on site. Senior Fitness is offered both on site and online from 11 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Five Element Acupuncture and Chinese Herbal Medicine is discussed online from 3 o 4 p.m. Wednesday. A Prospective Member Orientation Coffee is held on site at 10 a.m. Thursday. 540 Belvedere Blvd. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
• Farm Credit System announced the availability of a free online farm stress training program for farmers, ranchers and rural residents. To register for the course and learn more about Farm Credit’s commitment to farmers’ and ranchers’ wellbeing, visit farmcredit.com/rural-resilience.
• Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Virginia holds a virtual Taste of Olli Course Preview at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday. olliuva.org. (434) 923-3600.
• Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters hosts the virtual webinar “Zoom to Australia's Luxury Lodges” presented by Anne Pace, customer success manager for Swain Destinations. The webinar highlights luxury lodges throughout the many unique landscapes of Australia and Tasmania from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Register at peacefrogstravel.com/happenings. (434) 977-1415.
• Piedmont Virginia Community College offers a virtual Veterans Education and Transition Services information session designed for new military students interested in using VA Educational Benefits at PVCC. Attendees will receive assistance with the application process for admissions and VA educational benefits. Important information about military exceptions for residency requirements, financial aid, career services, disability services and credit for prior learning will also be covered. The information session will be held via Zoom from 10 a.m. to noon Wednesday. Additional sessions are held in August. Details and registration are at pvcc.edu/student-services/veteran-dependent-or-active-duty-military.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.