Classes for Aug. 8
Classes for Aug. 8

» Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosts a free webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide a virtual tour of the photo archive that documents the history of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Register for the Zoom event at www.brpfoundation.org/photogallery. (866) 308-2773.

» The Center offers a variety of in-person on-site classes as well as virtual classes. An on-site discussion on reverse mortgages is held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. A presentation by J.J. Fowler on her African safari is going to be offered online at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Money & You with Jorgen Vik will be discussing retirement accounts on-site at 10 a.m. Tuesday. A New and Prospective Member Coffee is planned to take place on site at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Meditation — Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Medicare 101 is offered on site from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Current Events talk is held on site from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Move for Health with Darcy Higgins is offered both on site and online from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The Climate Crisis in Central Virginia and the World is discussed online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required in order to participate in on-site events. Advance registration is required for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

» Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice will provide visual displays to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Place on the Downtown Mall. Social distancing will be practiced. (434) 284-3627.

» Farm Credit System announces the availability of a free online farm stress training program for farmers, ranchers and rural residents. To register for the course and learn more about Farm Credit’s commitment to farmers’ and ranchers’ wellbeing, visit farmcredit.com/rural-resilience.

• Peace Frogs Travel Outfitters offers a virtual presentation by Kathie DeVincenzo on a Christmas Market Danube River cruise and cruises in Southeast Asia, Botswana and Egypt from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Register at peace frogstravel.com/happenings. (434) 977-1415.

