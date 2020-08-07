Classes for Aug. 8

» Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosts a free webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide a virtual tour of the photo archive that documents the history of the Blue Ridge Parkway. Register for the Zoom event at www.brpfoundation.org/photogallery. (866) 308-2773.

» The Center offers a variety of in-person on-site classes as well as virtual classes. An on-site discussion on reverse mortgages is held from 11 a.m. to noon Monday. A presentation by J.J. Fowler on her African safari is going to be offered online at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Money & You with Jorgen Vik will be discussing retirement accounts on-site at 10 a.m. Tuesday. A New and Prospective Member Coffee is planned to take place on site at 10 a.m. Tuesday. Meditation — Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Medicare 101 is offered on site from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. A Current Events talk is held on site from 10 to 11 a.m. Wednesday. Move for Health with Darcy Higgins is offered both on site and online from 1 to 1:45 p.m. Thursday. The Climate Crisis in Central Virginia and the World is discussed online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required in order to participate in on-site events. Advance registration is required for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

» Charlottesville Center for Peace and Justice will provide visual displays to commemorate the 75th anniversary of the atomic bombing of Hiroshima and Nagasaki from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Central Place on the Downtown Mall. Social distancing will be practiced. (434) 284-3627.