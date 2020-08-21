Classes for Aug. 22

• The Center offers both in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Navigating Your Health Through COVID-19 Using Telehealth is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday. Healthy Aging and Your Eyes is offered on site from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meditation — Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday. Protecting Virginia’s Water — Pipelines and Beyond is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required for on-site events. Advance registration is required for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• Nelson Community Wellness Alliance hosts the virtual Stamp Out Stigma event to reduce the stigma of mental health with a series of presentations for students, parents, and the general community by Gen Z activist Brandon Farbstein. Thriving in Chaos is presented at noon Thursday. Register at http://www.nelsonalliance.org.

