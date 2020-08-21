 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Classes for Aug. 22
0 comments

Classes for Aug. 22

Only $5 for 5 months

• The Center offers both in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Navigating Your Health Through COVID-19 Using Telehealth is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Monday. Healthy Aging and Your Eyes is offered on site from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Meditation — Living Life Fully is offered online from 2 to 3 p.m. Tuesday.  Protecting Virginia’s Water — Pipelines and Beyond is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required for on-site events. Advance registration is required for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• Nelson Community Wellness Alliance hosts the virtual Stamp Out Stigma event to reduce the stigma of mental health with a series of presentations for students, parents, and the general community by Gen Z activist Brandon Farbstein. Thriving in Chaos is presented at noon Thursday. Register at http://www.nelsonalliance.org.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Announcements for Aug. 19

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. …

Lifestyles

Activities for Aug. 20

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 1…

Lifestyles

Classes for Aug. 15

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Love Food; Hate Waste is offered online at 3 p.m. Monday. Assisted Living …

Lifestyles

Lectures for Aug. 18

» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore t…

Lifestyles

Activities for Aug. 13

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 1…

Lifestyles

Lectures for Aug. 11

» Chesapeake Bay Foundation holds the webinar “Clean Water is a Right: Equity and Environmental Justice Around the Bay,” with featured speaker…

Lifestyles

Extra Credit for July 26

» Mary Baldwin University honored local students during its virtual Commencement ceremony. Dana Suzanne Cromer of Gordonsville was inducted in…

Lifestyles

Classes for Aug. 8

» Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosts a free webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide a virtual tour of the photo archive that documents the hist…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert