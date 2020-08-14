Classes for Aug. 15

• The Center offers in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Love Food; Hate Waste is offered online at 3 p.m. Monday. Assisted Living and Nursing Facilities —What’s the Difference? is offered on site and online by Doris Gelbman from 10 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, How to Financially Care for a Loved One with a Disability is offered online from 3 to 4 p.m. Wednesday. The Story of Alcoholics Anonymous is presented by Tolly Merrick from 3 to 4 p.m. Thursday. Masks are required for on-site events. Advance registration is required for all events at thecentercville.org. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• Nelson Community Wellness Alliance hosts the virtual Stamp Out Stigma event to reduce the stigma of mental health with a series of presentations for students, parents and the general community by Gen Z activist Brandon Farbstein. The Power of One is presented at 4 pm. Thursday. Register at http://www.nelsonalliance.org.

