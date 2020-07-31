•The Center offers in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Take the Plunge, an online presentation on scuba diving,. is offered at 11:30 a.m. Monday. Try It Out Tuesday offers a brief presentation and tour of the Center facilities at 10 a.m. Tuesday, with registration required by email to judy@thecentercville.org. Square Dancing classes are offered on site by Jim Hassmer from 2 to 3 p.m. each Wednesday. The A, B, Cs and D of Medicare is offered on site at 11 a.m. Friday. Masks are required for on-site events. 540 Belvedere Blvd. thecentercville.org. (434) 974-7756.
•Farm Credit System announces the availability of a free online farm stress training program for farmers, ranchers and rural residents. To register for the course and learn more about Farm Credit’s commitment to farmers’ and ranchers’ wellbeing, visit farmcredit.com/rural-resilience.
•The Farm Credit Knowledge Center hosts a free virtual agricultural advocacy conference, “A Voice For Agriculture — Finding Your How, What, Where and Why.” The conference will take place over the course of five live webinars beginning Monday. Each of the five sessions that make up the virtual conference will feature local, state and nationally recognized speakers who are experienced advocates for the agriculture industry. Featured speakers include Matthew Lohr, chief of USDA's Natural Resources Conservation Service; Brandi Buzzard, cattle producer; Stefanie Kitchen, assistant director of governmental relations at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation; Andrew Smith, assistant director of governmental relations at Virginia Farm Bureau Federation; Delegate Israel O’Quinn, Virginia state egislator; and Delegate Mark Keam, Virginia state legislator. Details and registration are at http://bit.ly/2BWJmy6.
