 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26
0 comments

Best Bets for Wednesday, Aug. 26

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

• Wind Down Wednesdays with Chris Hanks: 5-9 p.m., Carter Mountain Orchard, (434) 977-1833, $5, no outside food or alcohol, no pets.

• Paramount at the Movies Presents screening of "Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince": 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8, $5 ages 12 and younger. 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Classes for Aug. 22

» The Center offers both in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Navigating Your Health Through COVID-19 Using Telehealth is offered o…

Lifestyles

Activities for Aug. 20

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. Visitors will be limited to a maximum of 1…

Lifestyles

Announcements for Aug. 19

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. …

Lifestyles

Lectures for Aug. 18

» Tom Tom Foundation hosts a six-week series of virtual conversations in collaboration with United Way of Greater Charlottesville to explore t…

Lifestyles

Neighbors for Aug. 9

» A recent food drive at Lake Monticello topped its collection record by collecting more than 8,000 pounds of food that was donated to MACAA’s…

Lifestyles

Announcements for Aug. 12

The Charlottesville Clergy Collective hosts a virtual interfaith service led by more than 30 faith leaders representing more than seven faith …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert