You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 8
0 comments

Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 8

Only $5 for 5 months

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover.

» Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., beer from Beer Hound and food from Bavarian Chef food truck, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

» Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”Pretty Woman”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Lifestyles

Classes for Aug. 1

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes and virtual classes. Take the Plunge, an online presentation on scuba diving,. is offered at 11…

Lifestyles

Activities for Aug. 7

» The Hive Art & Craft Bar hosts The Big Head Parade at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Campers from The Hive’s Big Head Camp will parade giant masks co…

Lifestyles

Classes for July 18

 • The Center has begun to offer in-person, on-site classes as well as virtual classes. Meditation: Living Life Fully is offered online from 2…

Lifestyles

Extra Credit for July 26

» Mary Baldwin University honored local students during its virtual Commencement ceremony. Dana Suzanne Cromer of Gordonsville was inducted in…

Lifestyles

Announcements for July 29

Albemarle County staff members will be stationed in parking lots at locations around the county this week to hand out free face coverings to r…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News