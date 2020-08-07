Best Bets for Saturday, Aug. 8

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

» Music in the Orchard: Bomar & Ritter: 2:30-4:30 p.m., Albemarle CiderWorks, (434) 297-2326, no cover.

» Second Saturday Concert with Scuffletown: 6-9 p.m., beer from Beer Hound and food from Bavarian Chef food truck, DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended.

» Paramount at the Movies screenings of ”Pretty Woman”: 3 and 7:30 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $8.

