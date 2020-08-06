You are the owner of this article.
Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 7
Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain to follow venues’ additional requirements and guidelines to help prevent potential contact with COVID-19. Many venues will require reservations in advance during the pandemic. If you think your event may be canceled or rescheduled as a result of inclement weather or other factors, contact the venue before venturing out.

First Fridays: Open stage and potluck dinner, 6-9 p.m., DuCard Vineyards in Etlan, (540) 923-4206, no cover, reservations recommended. Bring an instrument for the open jam if you'd like to play.

Annual Leo Party with Beleza: 6-8:30 p.m., Firefy on the Fly food truck will be there, Glass House Winery, (434) 975-0094, no cover.

National Theatre Live in HD: ”Cyrano de Bergerac”: 7 p.m., Paramount Theater, (434) 979-1333, $15, $13 seniors and $11 students. 

Local Vocals: 6-9 p.m., Spring Creek Country Club at 109 Clubhouse Way in Zion Crossroads, (540) 832-0779, no cover.

