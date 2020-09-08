Announcements for Sept. 9

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. In-person, early voting for the Nov. 3 general and special elections will be available from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday from Sept. 18 through Oct. 30 at the Office of Voter Registration and Elections at City Hall Annex at 120 Seventh St NE, Room 142. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia presents a virtual Candidate Forum for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District with Bob Good and Dr. Cameron Webb from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Register at seniorstatesmen.org.

Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Thursday at Emmanuel Christian Center at 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Call (434) 972-6261 on Wednesday to schedule an appointment. Walk-in testing is also available. Testing is also offered from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at the Fluvanna School Administration Building at 14455 James Madison Highway in Palmyra. Call (434) 972-6261 on Friday or Monday to schedule an appointment. Walk-in testing is also available. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/ covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261.

UVa Health provides free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Monday at Church of the Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive and 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. for the foreseeable future. Drive-through and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites. No appointment is needed.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.