Announcements for Sept. 2

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

City of Charlottesville offers disposal service for storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or by calling the City Treasurer’s office at (434) 970-3830.

Fluvanna County Registrar’s Office has relocated to the Jefferson Centre Shopping Center at 265 Turkeysag Trail, Suite 115, in Palmyra. The office will be open from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday and can be reached at (434) 589-3593.

Senior Statesmen of Virginia will present a virtual Candidate Forum for Virginia’s Fifth Congressional District with Bob Good and Dr. Cameron Webb from 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Sept. 9. Register at seniorstatesmen.org.

Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at InnovAge Virginia PACE — Blue Ridge at 1335 Carlton Av. Appointments can be made by calling (434) 972-6261 on Wednesday or Thursday. A testing event with no appointment required is scheduled for Thursday at Albemarle High School at 2775 Hydraulic Road. As of publication, a time has not been determined. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261.