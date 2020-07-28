» Albemarle County staff members will be stationed in parking lots at locations around the county this week to hand out free face coverings to residents. Pickup will be contactless. Giveaways will be held from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday at Barracks West, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday at Covenant School on Hickory Street, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday at Crossroads Country Store and 2 to 6 p.m. at Yancey School Community Center. albemarle.org.
» Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue has announced changes to the Rental Relief Program for the Elderly. Due to challenges presented by the COVID-19 pandemic on the administration of the Rental Relief Program for the Elderly and Disabled for 2020, the commissioner will allow applicants who qualified for the program in 2019 to requalify in 2020 without having to go through the customary in-person application process. The deadline to apply is now Sept. 1. If you qualified for the program in 2019 and would like to have your application roll over into 2020 using the same income and rents-paid figures, and you still reside at the same address that you did in 2019, call the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office at (434) 970-3160. www.charlottesville.gov/COR. (434) 970-3160.
» Charlottesville Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office and City Treasurer’s Office have reopened on a limited basis for in-person transactions by appointment only. Services available by appointment include business tax inquiries, relief program applications, Virginia state income tax assistance, personal property tax inquiries, DMV Select and payment of such city transactions as utilities, taxes, trash decals and zone parking applications. Appointments with the Commissioner of the Revenue’s Office are available by calling (434) 970-3160, and appointments with the Treasurer’s Office are available at (434) 970-3146.
» City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at www.charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or by calling the city treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library partners with the Virginia Department of Health to serve as a reusable mask distribution center. Patrons will be able to receive free masks during JMRL’s curbside services from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays to Saturdays at all branch locations. (434) 979-7151.
» Sentara Martha Jefferson Hospital hosts free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 7 p.m. every Thursday in July at Booker T. Washington Park on Preston Avenue. Drive-through or walk-up testing is available at no cost. Preregistration is not required. Additional information on testing sites is at vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites.
