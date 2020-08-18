You are the owner of this article.
Announcements for Aug. 19
Announcements for Aug. 19

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

City of Charlottesville offers disposal service for storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or by calling the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside hours. The libraries will provide service from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays at all locations; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial Library and Louisa County Library; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library. All branches are closed on Sundays. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at 2050 Lambs Road. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday. Testing is also held from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Emmanuel Christian Center at 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Tuesday or Aug. 16. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261

UVa Health provides free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Monday at Church of Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive and 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. for the foreseeable future. Drive-through and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites. No appointment is needed.

