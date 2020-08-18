Announcements for Aug. 19

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

City of Charlottesville offers disposal service for storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or by calling the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside hours. The libraries will provide service from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays at all locations; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial Library and Louisa County Library; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library. All branches are closed on Sundays. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Loaves and Fishes Food Pantry at 2050 Lambs Road. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday. Testing is also held from 8 to 11 a.m. Aug. 27 at Emmanuel Christian Center at 111 New Life Drive in Ruckersville. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Tuesday or Aug. 16. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261