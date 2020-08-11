You are the owner of this article.
Announcements for Aug. 12
Announcements for Aug. 12

» The Charlottesville Clergy Collective hosts a virtual interfaith service led by more than 30 faith leaders representing more than seven faith traditions reflecting on the events of Aug. 11-12, 2017, from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube at https://youtu.be/vJUw9QpT6RI.

» City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

» City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or call the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside hours. The libraries will provide service from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays at all locations; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial and Louisa County; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library. All branches are closed on Sundays. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

» The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area holds a virtual Sunday Seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. “Reforming Justice for Women” features panelists discussing alternatives to incarceration, as well as reducing criminal involvement. Register at www.lwv-cva.org.

» Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Mineral Baptist Church at 51 Louisa Ave. in Mineral. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday. Testing is also held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Yancey Community Center. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Tuesday or Aug. 19. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261. 

» UVa Health System provides free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Monday at Church of the Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive and 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. for the foreseeable future. Drive-through and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites. No appointment is needed.

Neighbors for Aug. 9

» A recent food drive at Lake Monticello topped its collection record by collecting more than 8,000 pounds of food that was donated to MACAA’s…

Lifestyles

Best Bets for Friday, Aug. 7

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Lifestyles

Best Bets for Sunday, Aug. 9

Editor’s note: As live performances gradually resume, wear a mask, maintain a physical distance of at least 6 feet from others and be certain …

Lifestyles

Extra Credit for Aug. 9

• Wayland Blue Ridge Baptist Association recently awarded scholarships to several local graduating seniors. Tykia Cottoms of Free Union will a…

Lifestyles

Lectures for Aug. 11

» Chesapeake Bay Foundation holds the webinar “Clean Water is a Right: Equity and Environmental Justice Around the Bay,” with featured speaker…

Lifestyles

Classes for Aug. 8

» Blue Ridge Parkway Foundation hosts a free webinar at 11 a.m. Tuesday to provide a virtual tour of the photo archive that documents the hist…

Lifestyles

Activities for Aug. 7

» The Hive Art & Craft Bar hosts The Big Head Parade at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Campers from The Hive’s Big Head Camp will parade giant masks co…

Lifestyles

Announcements for July 29

Albemarle County staff members will be stationed in parking lots at locations around the county this week to hand out free face coverings to r…

Lifestyles

Classes for July 18

 • The Center has begun to offer in-person, on-site classes as well as virtual classes. Meditation: Living Life Fully is offered online from 2…

