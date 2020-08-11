Announcements for Aug. 12

» The Charlottesville Clergy Collective hosts a virtual interfaith service led by more than 30 faith leaders representing more than seven faith traditions reflecting on the events of Aug. 11-12, 2017, from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube at https://youtu.be/vJUw9QpT6RI.

» City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.

» City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or call the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.

» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside hours. The libraries will provide service from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays at all locations; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial and Louisa County; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library. All branches are closed on Sundays. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.

» The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area holds a virtual Sunday Seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. “Reforming Justice for Women” features panelists discussing alternatives to incarceration, as well as reducing criminal involvement. Register at www.lwv-cva.org.