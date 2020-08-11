Announcements for Aug. 12

» The Charlottesville Clergy Collective hosts a virtual interfaith service led by more than 30 faith leaders representing more than seven faith traditions reflecting on the events of Aug. 11-12, 2017, from 6:30 to 7:10 p.m. Wednesday on YouTube at https://youtu.be/vJUw9QpT6RI.
» City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. Masks are required, and social distancing guidelines must be followed. (434) 970-3250.
» City of Charlottesville offers disposal service of storm debris that cannot fit in a trash container. Residents are encouraged to complete the online information form and pay the $35 fee at charlottesville.gov/1092/large-item-pickup or call the City Treasurer’s Office at (434) 970-3830.
» Jefferson-Madison Regional Library has extended its curbside hours. The libraries will provide service from 1 to 7 p.m. Mondays at all locations; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Central Library, Crozet Library, Gordon Avenue Library, Northside Library, Nelson Memorial and Louisa County; and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at Scottsville Library and Greene County Library. All branches are closed on Sundays. jmrl.org. (434) 979-7151.
» The League of Women Voters of the Charlottesville Area holds a virtual Sunday Seminar from 3 to 4 p.m. Sunday. “Reforming Justice for Women” features panelists discussing alternatives to incarceration, as well as reducing criminal involvement. Register at www.lwv-cva.org.
» Thomas Jefferson Health District offers free COVID-19 testing by appointment from 8 to 11 a.m. Monday at Mineral Baptist Church at 51 Louisa Ave. in Mineral. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Thursday or Friday. Testing is also held from 9 a.m. to noon Aug. 20 at Yancey Community Center. Appointments can be made by phone to (434) 972-6261 on Tuesday or Aug. 19. vdh.virginia.gov/thomas-jefferson/covid-19-testing-sites. (434) 972-6261.
» UVa Health System provides free COVID-19 testing from 5 to 8 p.m. each Monday at Church of the Incarnation at 1465 Incarnation Drive and 5 to 8 p.m. each Tuesday at Mount Zion First African Baptist Church at 105 Lankford Ave. for the foreseeable future. Drive-through and walk-up testing will be offered at both sites. No appointment is needed.
