Activities for Sept. 3

• The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
• Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council hosts free online parties for girls of different ages to experience Girl Scouts on a virtual basis. Animal Dance Party! is open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10, noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Make New Friends Party is a four-meeting program series that provides opportunities to girls to make new friends, have fun and strengthen core competencies as they start kindergarten. Girls will connect with the same friends at all four parties. Parties are held from 5:30 to 6: 30 p.m. Tuesdays in September, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays. Register at gsvsc.org/fun. (540) 777-5100.
• IX Art Park presents the Luminix Outdoor Light Show with projection and image mapping, large-format LED art, interactive physical light art, additional light art by James Cunningham, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, body paint artistry by Cara Dee, aerial silks and acrobatics from Moonlight Circus, a children's' light art creation station and more from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday. ixartpark.org. 522 Second St. SE.
• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.
• Monticello holds Home Educators Day for homeschoolers and remote learners from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sept. 10. Details at monticello.org/exhibits-events/calendar-of-events/details/home-educators-day/2020-09-10. (434) 984-9800.
• Movies in the Park offers a free outdoor screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 1110 Fairground Road in Madison. Rescheduled from Aug. 28. (540) 308-1247.
• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15; mass are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
• Wildrock offers the Nature Nook Education Series for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, featuring one of five self-guided trail adventures, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday and Sept. 11. Scholarships are available upon request. Register by email to carolyn@birdwood.com. (434) 825-8631.
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!