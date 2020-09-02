Activities for Sept. 3

• The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council hosts free online parties for girls of different ages to experience Girl Scouts on a virtual basis. Animal Dance Party! is open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Sept. 10, noon to 1 p.m. Sept. 14, 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Make New Friends Party is a four-meeting program series that provides opportunities to girls to make new friends, have fun and strengthen core competencies as they start kindergarten. Girls will connect with the same friends at all four parties. Parties are held from 5:30 to 6: 30 p.m. Tuesdays in September, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays. Register at gsvsc.org/fun. (540) 777-5100.

• IX Art Park presents the Luminix Outdoor Light Show with projection and image mapping, large-format LED art, interactive physical light art, additional light art by James Cunningham, fire and flow performers, a Burning Man art car, body paint artistry by Cara Dee, aerial silks and acrobatics from Moonlight Circus, a children's' light art creation station and more from 8 to 11 p.m. Friday and 8 to 9 p.m. Saturday. ixartpark.org. 522 Second St. SE.

• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.