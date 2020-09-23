Activities for Sept. 24

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze officially opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 for Columbus Day weekend. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridgemountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» Charlottesville-Albemarle Black Business Expo will be presented as a virtual event from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday at BlackBusinessExpo.org. Zoom-based Q&A session with local Black business owners and host Ty Cooper will be from noon to 2 p.m. Virtual Expo events, including workshops on strategic marketing, scaling up and accessing capital during a crisis, will begin at 2 p.m. The Business Pitch contest begins at 5 p.m. A live concert by Mahogany Soul at IX Art Park will be livestreamed at the end of the event. Presented by WTJU 91.1 FM and Lifeview Marketing. Free. BlackBusinessExpo.org. (434) 924-0883.