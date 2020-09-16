Activities for Sept. 17

» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.
» Love the Lake Festival offers live music, classic and show cars, food trucks, art and craft vendors, volleyball and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasants Landing at 349 Pleasants Landing Road in Bumpass. Rain or shine. Free. pleasantslanding.com. (703) 856-5030.
» Montpelier presents Constitution Day festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station. Outdoor walking tours with Constitution-related content will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Includes live music by Jason Burke Band from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. in the picnic area behind the Visitor Center. The home will not be open. Day pass is $10 per vehicle; Orange County residents get in for free. Purchasing passes in advance is recommended. Masks encouraged; social distancing required. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.
» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
» Stitch C'ville presents a local yarn crawl from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Magpie Knits, EWE Fibers and Laughing Sheep Yarns. A free knitting pattern for a three-skein shawl, the Odyssey Shawl by Joji Locatelli, will be available for local knitters. Free. stitchcville.com.
