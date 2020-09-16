Activities for Sept. 17

» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

» Love the Lake Festival offers live music, classic and show cars, food trucks, art and craft vendors, volleyball and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasants Landing at 349 Pleasants Landing Road in Bumpass. Rain or shine. Free. pleasantslanding.com. (703) 856-5030.

» Montpelier presents Constitution Day festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station. Outdoor walking tours with Constitution-related content will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Includes live music by Jason Burke Band from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. in the picnic area behind the Visitor Center. The home will not be open. Day pass is $10 per vehicle; Orange County residents get in for free. Purchasing passes in advance is recommended. Masks encouraged; social distancing required. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.