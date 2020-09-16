 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Activities for Sept. 17
0 comments

Activities for Sept. 17

 » IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

» Love the Lake Festival offers live music, classic and show cars, food trucks, art and craft vendors, volleyball and more from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday at Pleasants Landing at 349 Pleasants Landing Road in Bumpass. Rain or shine. Free. pleasantslanding.com. (703) 856-5030.

» Montpelier presents Constitution Day festivities from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11350 Constitution Highway in Montpelier Station. Outdoor walking tours with Constitution-related content will be offered at 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon, 1 p.m. and 2 p.m. Includes live music by Jason Burke Band from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. and 2-3 p.m. in the picnic area behind the Visitor Center. The home will not be open. Day pass is $10 per vehicle; Orange County residents get in for free. Purchasing passes in advance is recommended. Masks encouraged; social distancing required. montpelier.org. (540) 672-2728, Ext. 450.

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

» Stitch C'ville presents a local yarn crawl from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Magpie Knits, EWE Fibers and Laughing Sheep Yarns. A free knitting pattern for a three-skein shawl, the Odyssey Shawl by Joji Locatelli, will be available for local knitters. Free. stitchcville.com

 

0 comments

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Lifestyles

Extra Credit for Sept. 13

» Eileen Wilcox of Charlottesville was named the recipient of The Leo Mackta Prize in Physics at Hamilton College in Clinton, New York. Wilcox…

Lifestyles

Classes for Sept. 12

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes, as well as virtual classes. A year-long series of Spanish language classes will be offered onl…

Lifestyles

Lectures for Sept. 15

» The Center Fall Speaker Series, “Building a More Inclusive Community: Local Voices on Diversity” is presented online at 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays…

Lifestyles

Activities for Sept. 10

» Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA offers a Microchip and Rabies clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details at caspca.org/services/microchipping…

Lifestyles

Announcements for Sept. 9

City of Charlottesville Office of Voter Registration operates at reduced hours and staffing through Sept. 18. The office is open from 10 a.m. …

Lifestyles

Lectures for Sept. 8

Charlottesville Business Innovation Council For the Founders Lecture Series presents “Surviving and Thriving in the Mid-Game” at 2 p.m. Friday…

Lifestyles

Activities for Sept. 3

» The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (43…

Lifestyles

Classes for Sept. 5

» The Center offers in-person, on-site classes, as well as virtual classes. Money & You with Jordan Vik discusses asset allocation on site…

Lifestyles

Activities for Sept. 10

» Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA offers a Microchip and Rabies clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details at caspca.org/services/microchipping…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert