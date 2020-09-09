 Skip to main content
Activities for Sept. 10
• Charlottesville Albemarle SPCA offers a Microchip and Rabies clinic from noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. Details at caspca.org/services/microchipping. 3355 Berkmar Drive. (434) 973-5959.

• Dairy Market Charlottesville holds its monthly drive-in movie event with an outdoor screening of “The Sandlot” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 946 Grady Ave. Tickets are at dairymarketcville.com. Rescheduled from Aug. 29. (434) 980-8100.

• Girl Scouts of Virginia Skyline Council hosts free online parties for girls of different ages to experience Girl Scouts events on a virtual basis. Animal Dance Party! is open to all local girls in kindergarten through third grade from 6:15 to 7:15 p.m. Thursday, noon to 1 p.m. Monday, 5 to 6 p.m. Sept. 21 and 6 to 7 p.m. Sept. 28. Make New Friends Party is a four-meeting program series that provides opportunities to girls to make new friends, have fun, and strengthen core competencies as they start kindergarten. Girls will connect with the same friends at all four parties. Parties are held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in September, from 6 to 7 p.m. Wednesdays, 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. Thursdays and 1 to 2 p.m. Fridays. Register at gsvsc.org/fun. (540) 777-5100.

• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

• Monticello holds Home Educators Day for homeschoolers and remote learners from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday. Details at monticello.org/exhibits-events/calendar-of-events/details/home-educators-day/2020-09-10. The Summer’s End Open House is held at The Center for Historic Plants with tastings and plant sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. (434) 984-9800.

• Movies in the Park offers a free outdoor screening of “Dora and the Lost City of Gold” from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 1110 Fairground Road in Madison. (540) 308-1247.

• Professional Bull Riding and Rodeo is held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Oakland Heights Farm at 17110 James Madison Highway in Gordonsville. $15. Concessions benefit Gordonsville Fire Department. Details and tickets at sites.google.com/view/oaklandheightsfarm. (540) 661-9660.

• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

• Wildrock offers the Nature Nook Education Series for children in pre-kindergarten through sixth grade, featuring one of five self-guided trail adventures, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday. Scholarships are available upon request. Register by email to carolyn@birdwood.com. (434) 825-8631.

