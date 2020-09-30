 Skip to main content
Activities for Oct. 1
Activities for Oct. 1

» Blue Ridge Mountain Maze officially opens from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday at Wood Ridge Farm Brewery in Lovingston. Attractions include 5 acres of corn mazes, hayrides, pumpkin slingshots, farm obstacle courses, tire swings and farm animals. Open 1 to 6 p.m. Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturdays and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays through Nov. 8. Open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Oct. 11 and 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 12 for Columbus Day weekend. $12; $11 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. blueridge mountainmaze.com. (434) 212-0413.

» DuCard Vineyards presents its 10th-Anniversary Celebration from noon to 6 p.m. Saturday with music by Local Vocals. Remarks and presentation at 2 p.m. Decade One red and white wines will be released. Pepper’s Grill food truck will be there. Free, but reservations required. ducardvineyards.com. (540) 923-4206.

Graves’ Mountain Farm & Lodges will present its Apple Harvest Festival on Saturday and Sunday. Register in advance for morning session from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. or afternoon session from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. Masks required. $10; $5 ages 4 to 12; free for ages 3 and younger. Reservations required. Rain or shine; no refunds. Festival continues Oct. 10 and 11 and Oct. 17 and 18. gravesmountain.com/tickets. (540) 923-4231.

» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

» Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

