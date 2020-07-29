• Dairy Market's Summer Drive-In Movie Series features family-friendly films projected on the side of the new market hall building and listened to over radio station FM 94.5, which can be accessed within individual cars. "School of Rock" is shown at 9 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 8 p.m. 946 Grady Ave. Details at http://dairymarketcville.com/event/drive-in-movie-school-of-rock. (434) 981-8100.
• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays and from 1 to 5 p.m. Sundays. The maximum number of visitors will be limited to 15. Mask are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
• The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday and at 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 7. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.
• Wildrock offers the Dino Discovery Trail, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with playful installations along the trail celebrating dinosaurs, though Aug. 18. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
