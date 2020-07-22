Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Wearing a mask is requested, and masks will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.
Mr. Alex-Zan presents the 12th annual Summer Thinkshop, “Imagination, Creativity, and Possibilities,” as a virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday on Comcast channel 14 and on YouTube. Guest speakers include Jelani Jones, 12-year-old creator of Lani Boo Bath Products, who started her business at the age of 9. Other highlights include Erin Riley — Magician of Life; The Praise Warriors; vocalists Malique & Tripp; Selah Powe, creator of the “The Kindness Campaign”; and In-Touch segments with Dr. Leigh Ann Webb, Jefferson-Madison Regional Library and the Virginia Department of Health. (434) 202-0773
The Center offers a guided tour of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11:30 a.m. Thursday. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Aug. 1. 522 Second St. SE. marketcentralonline.org (434) 465-5874.
Wildrock offers the Dino Discovery Trail, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with playful installations along the trail celebrating dinosaurs, though Aug. 18. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
