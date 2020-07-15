» Mr. Alex-Zan presents the 12th Annual Summer Thinkshop, with “Imagination, Creativity, and Possibilities” as this year’s theme, as a virtual event at 7 p.m. July 23 on Comcast Channel 14 and on YouTube. Guest speakers include Jelani Jones, 12-year-old creator of Lani Boo Bath Products, who started her business at the age of 9. Other highlights include Erin Riley —Magician of Life; The Praise Warriors; vocalists Malique & Tripp; Selah Powe, creator of the “The Kindness Campaign”; In-Touch segments; Dr. Leigh-Ann Webb; Jefferson-Madison Regional Library; and the Virginia Department of Health. (434) 202-0773
» The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Monday and 11:30 a.m. July 23. Masks are encouraged. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.
» Dairy Market’s Summer Drive-In Movie Series features family-friendly films projected on the side of the new market hall building and listened to over radio station 94.5 FM, which can be accessed within the individual cars. “The Biggest Little Farm” will be shown at 9 p.m. Saturday, with gates opening at 8 p.m. at 946 Grady Aven. Details at www.eventbrite.com/e/drive-in-movie-summer-series-at-dairy-market-the-biggest-little-farm-tickets-112445100322. (434) 981-8100.
» Hope’s Legacy Equine Rescue Family Fun Day features volunteer-led outdoor activities, including a scavenger hunt, while learning about horses and donkeys from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at 2080 Castle Rock Road in Afton. (434) 531-5688.
» IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through Aug. 1. 522 Second St. SE. marketcentralonline.org (434) 465-5874.
» Veterans’ events will be held at about 9:30 a.m. Saturday in the WalMart parking lot in Ruckersville. The American Legion Legacy Run, with more than 150 motorcycles, arrives for a rest break on a ride throughout Northern Virginia. Details at valegion.org/2020-virginia-legacy-run. The Walking Marine, also known as Terry Sharpe, also will be on hand. Sharp is a 69-year-old Vietnam Veteran who is taking his eighth and final walk from Stokesdale, North Carolina, to the White House. The Walking Marine Team includes several Greene County residents walking with him. facebook.com/groups/1083033828395185.
» Wildrock offers the Dino Discovery Trail, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with playful installations along the trail celebrating dinosaurs, though Aug. 18. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.
