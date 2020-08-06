You are the owner of this article.
Activities for Aug. 7
Activities for Aug. 7

• The Hive Art & Craft Bar hosts The Big Head Parade at 3:30 p.m. Friday. Campers from The Hive’s Big Head Camp will parade giant masks constructed during their week-long mask-making camp, which represent joy during times of change, down McIntire Road. The parade will leave The Hive at 1747 Allied St. at 3:30 p.m., cross onto McIntire Road, turn right to follow the path towards Preston Avenue, turn around at Perry Drive and walk to the U.S. 250 bridge before returning to The Hive. (434) 253-0906.

• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The maximum number of visitors at one time is 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

• The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Wednesday and at 11 a.m. and noon Aug. 14. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

• Wildrock offers the Dino Discovery Trail, a socially distanced 90-minute hike along the Discovery Loop Trail with playful installations along the trail celebrating dinosaurs, though Aug. 18. Reservations are required and available at wildrock.org. (434) 825-8631.

