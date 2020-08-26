 Skip to main content
Activities for Aug. 27
The Center offers guided tours of its new facilities at Belvedere at 11 a.m. and noon Friday. Try It Out Tuesday, set for 10 a.m. Tuesday, offers new and prospective members an introduction to programs and services. Masks are required. 540 Belvedere Blvd. (434) 974-7756.

• Dairy Market Charlottesville holds its monthly drive-in movie event with an outdoor screening of “The Sandlot” at 8:30 p.m. Saturday. 946 Grady Ave. Tickets are at dairymarketcville.com. (434) 980-8100.

• Food Truck Cook-Off, benefiting Madison American Legion Post No. 157's education scholarships, is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 310 Thrift Road in Madison. $2. Masks and social distancing are required. (540) 547-6160.

• Graves' Mountain Lodge hosts a free History Talk on the Front Porch — Our Hollow Back to 1850 from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. each Sunday. Syria. (540) 923-4231

• IX Art Park hosts a walk-in Farmers Market from 9 a.m. to noon each Saturday through September. 522 Second St. SE. Details at www.ixartpark.org/weeklyevents. (434) 465-5874.

• Movies in the Park offers a free outdoor screening of “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets” from 8:15 to 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Hoover Ridge Park at 1110 Fairground Road in Madison. (540) 308-1247.

• Scottsville Museum is open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. each Saturday and from 1 to 5 p.m. each Sunday. The number of visitors will be limited to a maximum of 15. Masks are requested and will be provided, along with hand sanitizer. 209 W. Main St. smuseum.avenue.org. (434) 286-2247.

News Alert